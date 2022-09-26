Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):
- 9/14/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $478.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $495.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $450.00.
- 9/12/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $404.85 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.70. 529,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,090. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $331.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.13.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
