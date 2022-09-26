Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB):

9/14/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $500.00 to $478.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $495.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $450.00.

9/12/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $404.85 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.70. 529,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,090. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $331.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

