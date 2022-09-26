Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 77,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,558,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.