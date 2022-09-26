Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 3.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after acquiring an additional 773,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $847,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $81.33. 88,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

