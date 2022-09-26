Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,140. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.13.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

