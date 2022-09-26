Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.60

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.87 ($1.17), with a volume of 368867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.21).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £179.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.10.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.