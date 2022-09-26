Reviewing Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.21 $227.10 million $5.06 4.75 BayFirst Financial $165.12 million 0.43 $24.62 million $0.85 20.59

Analyst Ratings

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Merchants Bancorp and BayFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.04%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 45.42% 26.94% 2.03% BayFirst Financial 3.79% 5.28% 0.48%

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing projects; and operates as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products, as well as multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also provides single-family mortgage lending; construction, bridge, and lot financing; first-lien home equity lines of credit; and small business administration lending products and services. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, merchant, online, and investment services; and credit cards. As of January 26, 2022, it operated seven full-service office locations in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida; and 23 mortgage loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

