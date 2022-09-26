Reviewing NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) & Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.06 10.49 Southern Banc $7.56 million 1.25 $1.74 million $2.29 5.11

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NASB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Southern Banc 22.98% 14.33% 1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NASB Financial beats Southern Banc on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. It operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

