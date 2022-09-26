Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

