RigoBlock Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $426,203.56 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $426,203.56 and approximately $24.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011073 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
RigoBlock Profile
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,742,499 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com.
RigoBlock Coin Trading
