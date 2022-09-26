Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given New GBX 5,580 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,378.57.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 453,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,722. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.