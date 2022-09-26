Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given New GBX 5,580 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,378.57.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 453,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,722. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

