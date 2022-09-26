RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $13.70 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.