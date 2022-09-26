RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $13.70 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RIOCF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

