RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.94

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 463587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

