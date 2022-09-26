Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. Approximately 56,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,250,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after acquiring an additional 282,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

