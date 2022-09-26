Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 389.71 ($4.71).

ROR stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 233.80 ($2.83). 1,377,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,534. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 226.20 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,597.81.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

