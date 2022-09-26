Rubic (RBC) Price Hits $0.0735

Rubic (RBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Rubic has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,940.90 or 1.09933236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064621 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Rubic is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

