Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

RBCN stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

