Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 388515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several brokerages have commented on SBB. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.04 million and a P/E ratio of 97.00.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

