SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €105.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of ETR:SAP traded down €1.42 ($1.45) on Monday, hitting €81.06 ($82.71). 3,057,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.36 and its 200 day moving average is €92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.29 ($83.97) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

