SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $284.40

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $284.40 and last traded at $284.59, with a volume of 6677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,797,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

