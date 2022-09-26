Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. 21,918,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,264,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

