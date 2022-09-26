Scharf Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,720,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,750,000. MillerKnoll makes up approximately 3.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 4.91% of MillerKnoll at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.19. 932,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.