Scharf Investments LLC Has $142.34 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 4.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of Advance Auto Parts worth $142,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.68. 897,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

