Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $186.09. 955,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,810. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.