Scharf Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.54. 2,327,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,749. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $256.20 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

