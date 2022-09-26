Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.57

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.57 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 53279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

