Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Scout24 Trading Down 2.4 %

ETR:G24 traded down €1.38 ($1.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €55.30 ($56.43). The company had a trading volume of 159,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 49.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.75. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52 week high of €66.16 ($67.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

