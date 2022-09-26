ScS Group (LON:SCS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ScS Group Price Performance
Shares of LON SCS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £47.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,590.00. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.89.
ScS Group Company Profile
