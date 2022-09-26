ScS Group (LON:SCS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SCS opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £47.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,590.00. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.89.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

