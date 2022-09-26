SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.05

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 2104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

