Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of SRE opened at $161.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sempra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

