Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $16.89

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.30. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 724 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 582,881 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at $2,699,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

