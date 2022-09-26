Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 9.69% 14.96% 8.04% Comstock -5,374.51% -19.39% -14.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sensient Technologies and Comstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Comstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.38 billion 2.16 $118.75 million $3.25 21.85 Comstock $860,000.00 36.81 -$24.58 million ($0.78) -0.52

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensient Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Comstock on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

