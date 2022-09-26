Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SNTI stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03. Senti Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

