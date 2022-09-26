Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.55

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 96439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Shiseido Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,454.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.