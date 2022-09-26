Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.55

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 96439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,454.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

