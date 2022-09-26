Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FAR stock opened at GBX 11.66 ($0.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.90. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

