Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of FAR stock opened at GBX 11.66 ($0.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.90. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
