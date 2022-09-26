Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.13

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.13 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 402135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

