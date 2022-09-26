Signify Wealth Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Signify Wealth decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,936 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,701. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $111.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79.

