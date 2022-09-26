Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.78

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 230659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 98,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 503,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,844.86.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.