Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.78

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 230659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Insider Activity

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$81.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. acquired 98,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 503,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,844.86.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.