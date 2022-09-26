Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.78. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Slate Office REIT

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 31,500 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,061.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,815,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,776,372.46. Insiders bought a total of 356,500 shares of company stock worth $1,603,562 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Slate Office REIT

Several research firms have issued reports on SOT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

