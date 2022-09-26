Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 17th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$4.36 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$349.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Slate Office REIT

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,564,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,964,646. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 356,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,562.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOT.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

