Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.76.

Smartsheet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

