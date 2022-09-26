Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 96000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Solstice Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of C$13.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.
Featured Articles
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.