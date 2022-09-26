South Shore Capital Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.3% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $27.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,123.89. 3,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2,101.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.1 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,356.53.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

