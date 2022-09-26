South Shore Capital Advisors Has $330,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 140,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

