South Shore Capital Advisors Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

South Shore Capital Advisors reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. The company had a trading volume of 316,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,753,320. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $276.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.