Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) were up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 173,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 194,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparta Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

