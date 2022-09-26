SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $18,238,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIA traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,998. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $291.49 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

