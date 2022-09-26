SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.32. 239,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $152.64 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.