SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.24. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

