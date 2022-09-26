SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.38

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 31162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

